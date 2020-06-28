Melissa Rauch Turns 40: A Look At Her Best Moments In 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its 12-season run in May 2019. The show has since then garnered a cult status among fans and is often discussed with sit-coms like Friends, Two and a Half Men and various other shows which ran for successful multiple seasons. Actor Melissa Raunch played the character of microbiologist Dr Bernadette RostenKowski-Wolowitz since season three of the show. The actor celebrated her 40th birthday recently on June 23, 2020. As Melissa Raunch turns 40, here is a look back at her best moments from The Big Bang Theory.

Best Bernadette moments from The Big Bang Theory

Still from The Big Bang Theory

Magic Tricks with Howard and Bernadette

This was the first time Bernadette's passive-aggressive yet funny attitude was revealed to the audience. Bernadette was presented as a funny, intelligent and soft-spoken character before Howard decides to become a 'magician' and entertain kids during a birthday party. In this episode, Bernadette shuts down people left and right with her sarcastic remarks while performing magic tricks with Howard. Check it out below -

The Scavenger Hunt episode

The actor herself has described the scavenger hunt episode to be one of the most fun to shoot and watch. In the episode, each character is paired off with different counterparts which result in a confusing yet indulging and funny episode Melissa featured in a video discussing some of her favourite moments from The Big Bang Theory where she had revealed that the scavenger hunt episode remains to be one of her favourite episodes to date. Check out a scene from the episode featuring Bernadette and Leonard below -

Little Miss Bernadette

One of the funniest and adorable moments from The Big Bang Theory features the characters of Amy, Penny and Bernadette watching a video of Bernadette participating in a beauty pageant. According to the actor, it was one of the best days during the shoots as she had to get all dressed up in a pageant gear. Melissa had also joked about being from Jersey, getting any excuse to pouffe her hair out to extreme heights is actually joyous to her. Check out the scene from The Big Bang Theory below -

