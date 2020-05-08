Jim Parsons Shares Video Of His Makeup Process For His Role In Netflix Series 'Hollywood'

Actor Jim Parsons who is best known for playing the role of Sheldon Cooper in the hit television series The Big Bang Theory will soon be seen essaying a completely different character. Jim Parsons plays the role of a talent agent Henry Willson in the upcoming Netflix limited series titled Hollywood. He recently took to his Instagram account and shared how he transformed into the role for the series.

Jim Parson's makeup process

Jim Parson’ shared a video of the makeup process from his trailer. He sits in the chair while his makeup artists work wonders to make him look significantly older. They flatten his hair and even add a prosthetic head to make him look bald.

Jim Parsons’ shared that the makeup artists who helped him transform into the role for Hollywood were extremely talented. He wrote, ‘As long as I’m posting, I would really love to share this vid of the makeup process for @hollywoodnetflix. The people in that makeup trailer were so gifted and were truly my family throughout the filming. Especially @somemonsterism @m_ceglia @georgeguzman @barryleemoe and Gabby (who I can’t find on IG) along with the rest of the crew in there who, truly, made my experience playing this character the joy that it was. Love and thanks to all of them.’ [sic]

According to an entertainment website, Jim Parsons believes that the role of Henry Willson in the upcoming series Hollywood is one of the most powerful experiences of his life. Jim Parsons’ stated that he spent two and a half hours in the makeup chair. He would then leave from the trailer feeling a little freer and transformed without having any knowledge of it happening.

Netflix limited series Hollywood is directed by Ryan Murphy. The limited series is set in the post-World War 2 era. It revolves around a bunch of aspiring actors who try their best to make it big in the film industry. According to the entertainment website, the director of Hollywood was sure that Jim Parsons is the best fit to play the role of the agent. After shooting for Hollywood, Jim Parsons confessed that he has developed empathy for the agent.

