FRIENDS Actor Matthew Perry Tries 'nude Eating', Fans Recall 'naked Tuesdays'

FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry had the audiences doubling in laughter after he showed off his witty side on his Instagram recently. The actor best known for his character Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS has been in a lockdown like most Hollywood actors. While most Hollywood actors have taken up a new hobby or are trying new things at home, Matthew Perry is no different. Matthew Perry has been spending his time in the kitchen and baking scrumptious treats to devour during the lockdown.

Matthew Perry's Instagram

On Tuesday, Matthew Perry took to his Instagram account and revealed that he has been trying his hand at baking. While sharing a picture of the cookies that he made, he wrote that he baked the cookies all by himself. He then comically mentioned that he isn’t wearing any pants and will be doing some naked eating. Matthew Perry took to his Instagram and wrote, ‘I made these by the way. Also I’m not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating’ [sic]

Fan reactions

Fans of the show were quick to point out that the actor might be talking about practicing ‘Naked Tuesdays’ a famous term used by FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey Tribbiani. Some of his fans used another FRIENDS reference and stated that he should save the cookies for Chandler and Joey’s famous Naked Thursdays. While some stated that he made the cookies using FRIENDS’ character Phoebe’s cookie recipe. In the show, Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow gets her ancestral cookie recipe from the Nestle Tollhouse and many fans have made the reference as well.

On the work front, Matthew Perry and his other FRIENDS co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will be soon seen in a FRIENDS reunion special. It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will air the FRIENDS Reunion Special is restricted only to the United States of America. It has also been reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA.

