Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis Talk About Their Wine And Play A New Game With Jimmy Fallon

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the stay-at-home version of the show, the couple spoke about their quarantine wine. They were also the first celebrities to play a new game titled ‘Voice Swap’ on the show. Ashton Kutcher took to his Instagram account and posted that he will be appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show along with his wife Mila Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis chat with Jimmy Fallon

Ashton Kutcher posted an adorable picture of the two kissing and wrote that the duo will be joining Jimmy Fallon to talk about their wine. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are seen standing in a scenic meadow surrounded with wildflowers in the picture. He wrote, ‘Mila and I dropped in to chat with @jimmyfallon about #quarantinewine on #fallonathome. Check it out tonight at 11:35pm ET/PT’ [sic]

The official Instagram account of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared the video of the gamethe couple played. In the video, Jimmy Fallon would ask questions to Mila Kunis, however, rather than answering the question she would have to mouth what Ashton Kutcher says, who will answer the question on Mila’s behalf and vice versa. The hilarious video had Mila Kunis doubling in laughter.

Jimmy Fallon too couldn’t hold his laughter as the two found it hard to keep a straight face. In the video, Jimmy Fallon asked the first question to Mila Kunis, and hence Ashton Kutcher answered on her behalf. By the second round, Mila Kunis couldn’t mouth her answer as she could not hold her laughter.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently launched their quarantine wine. Ashton Kutcher and Mila disclosed that all the profits from the wine will directly go to the COVID-19 relief fund. In a video shared by Ashton Kutcher, he spoke about the wine and how it would help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In the post, Ashton Kutcher wrote, ‘Mila and I are launching quarantine wine! 100% of profits got to covid-19 relief!’ [sic]

