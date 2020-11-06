'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Head Writer Quit The Show Due To Jokes On Trump?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Rebecca Drysdale bids adieu to the television talk show, seven months after she was named the head writer of the NBC show. According to a private Facebook post obtained by Chicago Sun-Times, Drysdale revealed that the decision of parting ways from the show was mutual. Furthermore, a couple of reports by other online portals suggest that the Tonight Show's head writer expressed a sigh of relief as she no more would have to write jokes on President Donald Trump.

Did Drysdale leave the NBC late-night show because of Donald Trump jokes?

The news of Rebecca Drysdale's exit comes a week after showrunner Gavin Purcell left the show and was replaced by Jamie Granet-Bederman while host Jimmy Fallon reportedly extended his contract with the network. Drysdale’s exit comes after she took the place of previous head writer Nedaa Sweiss seven months ago, while Sweiss was upped to showrunner. However, in the private Facebook posts obtained by the Chicago-based newspaper, Drysdale wrote. "They made it clear that I was not a good fit for the show, and I did not disagree. I wish it had gone differently and I had been able to be what they needed but that is not how it shook out".

The former High Maintenance writer added, "I am making the decision for myself to never work on, write, or be involved with, another Trump sketch ever again." Elaborating more about the same, she stated, "I have landed in several jobs and situations over the last few years, not just ‘The Tonight Show,’ where the project of making fun of Trump or doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain". Drysdale concluded, "I can’t decide the outcome of this election, but I can make the choice for myself, to vote him out of my creative life".

The writer also expressed that making jokes on the President will only amplify his power as she wrote, "I believe that comedy is a powerful tool. I believe that it can handle anything, no matter how unfunny. I don’t believe that making fun of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him silly, is a good use of that power. It only adds to his".

