Matthew McConaughey Kick-starts #McConaugheyTakes With 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days'

Hollywood megastar Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and stated that he will be doing something different with his Instagram until the lockdown. Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on his social media accounts recently after the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like most Hollywood celebrities, Matthew McConaughey too has been homebound. He has come up with a creative solution to help his fans get over the quarantine blues.

Matthew McConaughey introduces #McConaugheyTakes

Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and revealed that he would be starting something new titled #McConaugheyTakes. He suggested that while the world has been in lockdown, everyone has a lot of free time to screen and check out new films. He revealed that in # McConaugheyTakes he would recommend a few of his films and also give a few behind the scene or unheard gossips about the movie. As his first recommendation, he recommended the movie How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

Matthew McConaughey recommends How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

While talking about How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey revealed that the film was his first romantic comedy. He revealed that the movie had a fun script. However, he stated that a fun script isn’t enough for a romantic comedy to shine. Matthew McConaughey that the lead actors in the film must have great chemistry. In a romantic comedy film, there is a lot of improvisation involved. He also added that the timing, as well as the banter, is very important for the film. Should have buoyancy.

In How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey stated that he had great chemistry with his co-star Kate Hudson. He said that they had the perfect amount of push and pull that is needed and that both he and Kate have ‘a lot of rock and roll.’ Matthew McConaughey also said that How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days has given him the most ‘mailbox money’ from all the films that he has done. While concluding he spoke about the Fern and the dog from the movie, that became a character on their own.

