Jimmy Fallon Releases '#WashYourHandsSong' Featuring His Adorable Daughters; See Video

Hollywood News

Jimmy Fallon recently took to social media by sharing a fun song named "Wash Your Hands" featuring his adorable daughters, Winnie Fallon and Frances Fallon.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Fallon

Amid the global tension of the Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are trying to distract people with some light-hearted content and also spreading awareness in different ways. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is one of them. He wants to make washing hands a fun experience for everyone.

Recently, Fallon released a song on social media that he titled Wash Your Hands featuring his two adorable daughters. He also shared a video clip of him crooning to the song in his bathroom along with his daughters.

Also Read | TV Hosts Samantha Bee, Jimmy Fallon Set Home-based Return

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Also Read | Amid Worldwide Covid-19 Outbreak, Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah Deliver Monologues From Home

Jimmy Fallon's hilarious "#WashYourHandsSong"

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone across the world has been urged to frequently wash their hands with soap and to avoid touching their face. However, amid this COVID-19 tension, Jimmy Fallon's hilarious take on washing hands can be a delight for his fansIn the video of Wash Your Hands posted by him, Fallon is jamming to the song in his washroom with a guitar in his hands. 

The video also features his daughters, Winnie Fallon, 6, and Frances Fallon, 5. Both Winnie and Frances are also seen jamming to the song as they thoroughly washed their hands in their bathroom sink.

 "Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face," Fallon sang as his daughters turned around and smiled at the camera. 

Also Read | Late Night Shows Like Jimmy Fallon To Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Fear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

On the other hand, the shoot of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has also been halted due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Everyone across the globe is practising social distancing and self-isolation by indulging into various activities. However, Fallon is spending the quarantine time with his family. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Also Read | BTS Takes Over New York's Grand Central Terminal For Their Performance With Jimmy Fallon

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
