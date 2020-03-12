Late Night Shows Like Jimmy Fallon To Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Fear

As the Coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, people around the globe are evidently taking big steps in order to prevent it. Over a thousand cases of positive Coronavirus patients have emerged in the USA and New York is reporting over 200 confirmed cases. With the tensions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic increasing day by day, various late-night talk shows have now called off filming with a live audience.

Late-night shows to film without a live audience

The late-night talk show format is known worldwide for providing information with entertainment. A live audience has evidently been a crucial part of the late-night format as audience reactions to jokes and the host interacting with the audience gives the show an extra shade of fun. But now, due to the Coronavirus pandemic various shows like Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee have now called off filming their show with a live audience. The official Twitter handle for Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have also issued a public statement about the matter. Besides this, Samantha Bee from the Full Frontal fame also shared a video on Twitter announcing that her show will be taped without a live audience due to recent events. Check it out below -

Due to concerns over COVID-19, tonight's episode will tape without an audience. Despite the efforts taken, we heard from Sean Spicer that tonight's taping "was the largest audience ever to witness an [taping of Full Frontal], period, both in person and around the globe." Wow! pic.twitter.com/NcrX152e5O — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 11, 2020

Late-night shows are not the only ones hit with the pandemic as various morning shows like Good Morning America and Today have also gone the similar route and started to tape their shows without a live audience. Besides this, talk shows like Dr. Phil and Live With Kelly and Ryan too have started filming without an audience. Only Jimmy Kimmel Live and Late Late Show with James Corden are yet left to reportedly decide whether to film without a live audience or not.

