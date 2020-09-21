Emmys 2020: Despite 20 Nominations, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Loses Out On Major Awards

Despite bagging several nominations at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, the snub of the period comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel came across as a shock to numerous fans. It got even more difficult for ardent fans of the Rachel Brosnahan starter to cope with the show's snub as the Prime Video Original received 20 nominations at the Emmys. However, this year around, the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek swept the majority of awards in the category of 'comedy'.

Emmys 2020 doesn't turn out to be in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's' fate

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards was held virtually on September 20, 2020, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The much-awaited eminent award show turned out to be disappointing for all The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fans across the globe as the popular web-series couldn't manage to garner major awards in the comedy category. Despite being nominated in a whopping 20 categories, the Amy Sherman-Palladino show only managed to bag awards in the categories of character makeup, sound mixing, cinematography and music supervision.

The snub of Prime Video show comes two years after the much-loved comedy show won the award for 'Outstanding Comedy Series' at the 2018's Emmy Awards. In addition to that, leading lady Rachel Brosnahan also went on to win the award for the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series'. Last year, the Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress' were also won by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actors Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was not the only show snubbed at the Emmys 2020 in the comedy genre. Other shows like FX's What We Do in the Shadows, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure, Netflix's Kominsky Method and Dead to Me, NBC's The Good Place were also shut out at the virtual award show. The Good Place had made it to prestigious categories like Best Comedy Writing, Best Comedy Series and even Best Actors. However, it was completely snubbed at ABC's Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, the drama series Watchmen and sitcom Schitt's Creek became the big winners at Emmys 2020. While comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the award show from the Staples Center, Los Angeles, all the nominees attended it from the confines of their own homes.

