'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' Trailer Makes Fans Feel X'mas Spirit Already

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is an upcoming musical film on Netflix. Written and directed by David E. Talbert, it stars Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville and Ricky Martin. The first trailer of the movie is out along with its release date.

Also Read | 'Hubie Halloween' New Teaser And Poster Headlining Adam Sandler Released By Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey trailer out

Netflix has released the first trailer of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. It shows a grandmother telling a story to her grandchildren about “the greatest inventor,” Jeronicus Jangle. He is seen in debt that he took to invent something which was stolen by an old friend. His granddaughter discovers Jeronicus’ magical inventions along with a metallic robot named, Buddy, who gets abducted by the bad guys. Jeronicus’ granddaughter goes on to bring back buddy and discovers the magical journey of her grandfather in this Netflix Holiday Musical Film. Jingle Jangles: A Christmas Journey will be streaming on the OTT platform from November 13, 2020, and will also be available in selected Theatres.

Also Read | Netflix Releases First Look Of Chadwick Boseman's Last Film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Fans reaction on Jingle Jangles: A Christmas Journey Trailer

This looks amazing! Cannot wait to see it! â¤ï¸ðŸŽ„ — Manon (@NinaManon_) October 4, 2020

This whole cast is ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ feeling some Christmas spirit already with this ðŸŽ„ðŸŽ„ðŸŽ„ðŸŽ„ — ðŸ’™ðŸ¦‚Scorpiogirl2ðŸ¦‚ðŸ’™ (@NellyBelle3379) October 4, 2020

This looks awesome, and what a great cast! Can’t wait â¤ï¸ðŸŽ„ðŸ’š — Tracy Driver McCarthy (@davidsmom27) October 4, 2020

Cried a bit watching this trailer - so beautiful. — Fiona Rodrigo (@fiona_rodrigo) October 4, 2020

Also Read | Joey King And Netflix To Reunite For 'Uglies', A Dystopian Story Obsessed With 'beauty'

Jingle Jangles: A Christmas Journey official description

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. Featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

Image Souce: KeeganMKey Twitter

Also Read | 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Trailer Promises More Sinister Ghosts; Check Release Date

Jingle Jangles: A Christmas Journey is produced by John Legend, Mike Jackson, David E. Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Kristin Burr. Production companies involved are Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Get Lifted Film Company and 260 Degrees Entertainment. The musical movie features original songs by Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan, along with This Day performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.