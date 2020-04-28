Lockdown Makes JK Rowling 'give In' As She Bakes Cake; Gets Awed By Harry Potter Desserts

The lockdown in numerous parts of the world has transformed citizens in various ways. Apart from people trying new activities and developing new habits, it also seems to be making people take a break from their passion. That’s what happened when JK Rowling struggled to write more recently and ‘gave in.’

JK Rowling took to Twitter on Monday to share that she enjoyed a brief break from writing by baking a cake. The Harry Potter writer also shared a photograph of a chocolate olive cake.

Netizens flooded her post with Harry Potter-inspired cakes, celebrated on birthdays and other occasions.

The ones that impressed her, got a retweet and a special note, with Rowling telling one that her cake could never match up with the netizen's.

Rowling had recently made headlines for launching Harry Potter at Home, offering a ‘bit of magic’ during the lockdown. Directed at children, the platform allows visitors to enjoy audio books, puzzles and other features of the wizard, that is one of the best-selling series of all-time, apart from its money-minting eight films and other adaptations.

The author also attracted eyeballs for her technique to boost her respiratory systerm after claiming she had COVID-19-like symtoms.

