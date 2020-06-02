Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Photoshopping Daughter North's Photo

Kim Kardashian West has, over the years, been involved in numerous controversies. Recently, netizens vehemently criticised her after a photo, which features her and her daughter, was seen making rounds on the internet. It is a photo from the year 2018. Fans are calling Kardashian West out for allegedly photoshopping it to make her daughter look slim in it. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Directing Ayushmann, Says She Needs To 'earn A Position'



Kim Kardashian West faces backlash for photoshopping daughter North West

According to reports, Kim Kardashian West, who is married to the critically acclaimed music artist Kanye West, recently faced a backlash from netizens after a photo that featured her with her daughter Noth West went viral on the internet. Kim Kardashian West herself has posted the same photo on her social media handle but the one that has resurfaced is quite different. It looks as if the photo has been photoshopped.

ALSO READ | Chefs Pankaj, Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor Come Together For Inspiring #BelanHaiNa Message

The two photos, if compared, reveal that there have been some changes made to them. One of the photos was tweaked in order to alter North's looks. It appears as if the original image was edited to make North West look thinner. Netizens were quick to notice this and slammed Kardashian. Some of them, however, had different views and said that Kardashian only altered the colour of the picture. The celebrity has not made any official comment on her fans' reactions.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Visits Wildlife Centre, Feels 'blessed' Feeding A 19 Ft Tall Giraffe



Recently, Kim Kardashian West completed six years of togetherness with her husband Kanye West. She took to her official social media handle and posted a photo where fans and followers can see that she is kissing him on his cheek. In the caption, she mentioned how they have spent over six years together and will always be together until the end. Together, the couple has four children, daughter North, who was born on June 15, 2013; son Saint, who was born on December 5, 2015; daughter Chicago, who was born on January 15, 2018; and son Psalm, born on May 9, 2019.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Dominates Billboard Chart



SOURCE: KIM KARDASHIAN IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.