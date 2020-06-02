World Bicycle Day 2020 Images That You Must Check Out

Bicycles were first introduced back in 19th century Europe. It has been in use for two centuries now and is extremely beneficial. It is still being used in several countries as a source of transport by many. The best feature of a bicycle is that it is very economical and also does not create pollution like the other means of transport like bikes, cars, and aeroplanes. Thus, to promote the usage of this highly economic means of transport, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations agreed back in 2018 to celebrate a day to spread awareness of using a cycle. The Wolrd Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 annually.

Cycling has significant benefits for health and it can be done by people of all ages. By being physically fit people can make the best use of their time and make the most of what they are doing. It also states how people’s mobility needs are often overlooked and it was reported back in 2018 by Road Programme Annual Report 2018. The UN recognised how cycling can help people to save lives, protect the environment, and reduce poverty. Read on to see images for World Bicycle Day 2020:

World Bicycle Day images

Cycling also is a very clean mode of transport, meaning, it does not create carbon-di-oxide emission, which is harmful to the planet. Thus, cycling should be done by people to improve air quality and reduce accident rates and improve road safety. According to the World Health Organisation, there should be more pathways for walking and cycling as it will increase health equity. When people indulge more in walking and cycling, it will reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and several cancers. It will also reduce the risk of diabetes and will reduce the mortality rate.

Benefits of cycling:

Bicycles are very affordable, reliable, and environmentally clean and sustainable means of transportation.

Bicycles can not only be used for transportation but also can be used to provide education, health care, and recreation activity.

Bicycling has a positive impact on climate and it also creates a positive environment.

Risk of untimely death and several severe health diseases can be reduced by cycling.

