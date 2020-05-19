Joaquin Phoenix And 'Her' Co-star Rooney Mara Expecting First Child Together?

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly expecting his first child with actor Rooney Mara. The couple has been dating since 2019 and is reportedly engaged. The news about Joaquin Phoenix expecting his first child with Rooney Mara was reported by a Hollywood entertainment portal.

The couple is quite private about their relationship and has been keeping a low profile. During the coronavirus pandemic, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have reportedly been quarantining in their house in Los Angeles. Rooney Mara has been seen wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump in many paparazzi pictures that have released online. Fans of the couple have been going gaga after the news of the pregnancy was revealed. Rooney Mara was spotted sporting baggy clothes on numerous occasions.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix Was Offered The Role Of The Batman Before Joker?

Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting a baby?

rooney mara seems to be pregnant, can i call her mom? pic.twitter.com/hsAZUmLTx7 — vic | oscar winner joaquin phoenix (@Novxselic_) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix Had A Fallout With Co-star Robert De Niro During The Shoot Of 'Joker'?

According to numerous entertainment portals, the actor is six months into the pregnancy. However, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have not disclosed anything in the media. Their representatives, too, have reportedly refused to give a statement about the pregnancy.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara initially met on the set of the film Her helmed by Spika Jonze. However, they only began dating after they reunited for the 2018 film Mary Magdalene. In the film, Rooney Mara plays the role of Mary Magdalene while Joaquin Phoenix essayed the role of Jesus. Joaquin Phoenix admitted to a magazine in 2019 that he initially thought Rooney Mara despised him.

I found these two new photos of Rooney, I think they clearly confirm that she's pregnant. ❤️#RooneyMara #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/MmAmiTiREe — 🌻 Sunflower 🌻 (@actually_insane) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix Requests Clemency For New York Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

However, he later realised that she was too shy and that she was interested in him. Joaquin Phoenix also reportedly admitted that Rooney Mara was the only girl he has looked up online. He admitted that he has never looked up a girl on the internet other than her.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix’s engagement rumours have been doing rounds for a long time after she was spotted wearing an engagement ring on numerous occasions. However, it has been reported that the couple got engaged in July 2019. They have also reportedly moved in together in a house in Hollywood Hills. Both Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are vegan and support veganism. In fact, Joaquin Phoenix in his Academy Award acceptance speech even spoke about veganism.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix Rescues A Cow And Her Week-old Calf From A Slaughterhouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.