Joaquin Phoenix is known for animal rights activism and proactively working for the cause. The actor has been vocal about his beliefs about veganism and he took to the stage at the SAG Awards to address this issue. The actor thanked the SAG Awards for their contribution upon winning the award.

Joaquin Phoenix comforted pigs at L.A. slaughterhouse after SAG award win

The actor was supposedly seen on Sunday amidst the festivities of the Screen Actor Guild Awards where he comforted and offered water to pigs. The actor took time off his schedule to offer water to pigs at a Los Angeles slaughterhouse. The actor took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Joker. After winning the prestigious accolade the actor rushed to join the others at the movement hosted by Los Angeles Animal Save.

In a vlog posted on social media, Joaquin can be heard quoting that most people are unaware of the torture and murder that goes around in the meat industry. The actor remarked that he has seen what it is like to be in a slaughterhouse hence he felt like he should be part of the movement. The actor further continued to expose the meat industry by mentioning that they are a lie and must be exposed for what they are. He urged people to voice their opinions and mentioned it to be an obligation to speak out on such issues.

The actor also mentioned that many have been really receptive towards his activism and have joined him. The actor mentioned there is a change happening and it is becoming undeniable. The actor said that regardless of its slow approach the movement is spreading and having an impact. The actor called himself blessed to be part of the movement with the people, and help to feed water to the animals.

