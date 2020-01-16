After Mocking Joaquin Phoenix, Wendy Williams Issues Apology; Cher Not Cool With It

Wendy Williams is one of the few television talk show hosts who do not believe in filtering out what they say and believe before letting in out in the public domain. Wendy Williams has been hosting her television talk show namely The Wendy Williams Show since 2008. She has been making headlines ever since as she gets herself in some of the other controversies.

Recently, the actor put her foot in her mouth after she insensitively mimicked a cleft palate by pulling her lip up with her finger while discussing Joaquin Phoenix. She was talking about the movie which has bagged several Oscar 2020 nominations so far. But, a lot of celebrities could not hold back from calling out Wendy for her insensitive remark on Twitter.

Cher called out Wendy Williams on Twitter for mocking Joaquin Phoenix

After the social media outrage and backlash which Wendy received from not only several celebrities, but also Twitterati, Williams took to Twitter to apologize for the same and in addition to that she also promised to donate money to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association to help families who are dealing with this condition. But, it seems like the iconic singer-actor Cher was not content with Wendy's apology and lashed out on her Cher went all-caps as she typed, "DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS", sharing the picture of Wendy from her show mimicking cleft palate alongside a picture of Joaquin Phoenix. Check out Cher's tweets below:

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

APOLOGIZED🤬

THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR

WHAT SHE DID…. & LAUGHED

ABOUT ‼️I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS.THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL‼️Fk Her Apology.

SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB‼️I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER‼️ — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

@WendyWilliams I Was Going To Try & Hold My Temper🤞🏻BUT IM SO F-NG ANGRY I CANT😤.

In 1985 I Made a Film Called

“MASK”‼️THROUGH THAT FILM I BECAME INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN,& ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL

ANOMALIES. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THESE PPL GO THROUGH‼️20+ OPERATIONS — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

