Joaquin Phoenix Has Raised THESE Social Causes While Accepting Awards

Joaquin Phoenix recently hit the headlines as he grabbed the spotlight when he highlighted racism in Hollywood during his BAFTA award speech. This is not the first time that the Joker actor addressed social causes in his acceptance speeches. Read here to check out all the causes that Joaquin Phoenix has raised while accepting awards.

Joaquin Phoenix's BAFTA Award Speech

Joaquin Phoenix won the BAFTA Leading Actor Award for Joker. During his speech for award acceptance, he expressed how honoured and privileged he felt to attend the BAFTAs. Joaquin Phoenix further shared that many of his colleagues who were deserving did not have the same opportunity. He called out that the industry sends a very clear message to people of colour that they are not welcome here. The actor then went on to admit that he was not trying to self-righteously condemn himself but he felt 'ashamed' to say that he is also 'part of the problem'.

Joaquin Phoenix's SAG Award Speech

Joaquin Phoenix, during his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2020, first complemented all other contending actors. Lastly, the star mentioned about his 'favourite actor' Heath Ledger and said, "I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger". But more interestingly, post his award acceptance, Joaquin Phoenix comforted pigs at L.A. slaughterhouse and offered them water. After winning the prestigious accolade, the actor rushed to join the others at the movement hosted by Los Angeles Animal Save.

Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globe Award Speech

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly the one who suggested to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Golden Globes should go vegan this year. The Joker actor acknowledged the HFPA’s move even during his Best Actor speech at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. During his speech, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. He also added that it is a bold move that the menu went completely plant-based this year.

