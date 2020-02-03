Joaquin Phoenix's Net Worth Rose To THIS Much After His Golden Globe And BAFTA Wins

Joaquin Phoenix is currently riding high on the success of his film Joker. His net worth seems to be on a rise since Joker hit the theatres and became the highest-grossing R-rated film. Joaquin Phoenix’s net worth also has seen a major spike after his Golden Globe and BAFTA win this year. Read on to know more details about Joaquin Phoenix’s net worth.

Joaquin Phoenix’s net worth

Joaquin Phoenix is currently ruling the award season with his Todd Philips-directed film Joker. Joaquin Phoenix played the role of Arthur Fleck, who then goes on to become the Joker. As mentioned earlier, Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 within no time.

This box-office performance of Joker saw a direct rise in Joaquin Phoenix’s net worth. Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is ruling the award season. Joaquin Phoenix has already won a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Apart from Joker, Joaquin Phoenix has starred in several films over the years that have also performed at the box-office. Since Phoenix’s career has seen a significant rise, naturally, his pay has also varied. According to a media portal’s report, Joaquin Phoenix earned $375,000 for his movie Quills but went on to get a paycheck of $3.5 million for Walk the Line.

According to the report, Joaquin Phoenix’s payment of Joker is still unclear but the report suggests that Phoenix accepted a lower salary in exchange for a cut in the profits of the film. Another media portal’s report suggests that if Phoenix negotiated for a 5% cut of profits than he would roughly around $25 million for Joker. So overall, Joaquin Phoenix’s net worth is approximately $35 million.

Apart from films, Joaquin Phoenix is also a philanthropist. He supports many organisations like Amnesty International and Peace Alliance. The Joker actor is also on the board of directors for The Lunchbox Fund, an NGO that provides daily meals to student township schools in Soweto, South Africa. Apart from these organisations, Joaquin Phoenix is also a vegan and proud supporter of PETA. Hence he has also worked on several documentaries and ad campaigns for the organisation.

