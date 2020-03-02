Matthew Perry's Character Bing Did 'Joker Pose' Even Before Joaquin Phoenix Pulled It Off

Matthew Perry and the entire cast of FRIENDS are making big noise as last week it was officially announced by the FRIENDS cast that there will soon be a huge treat for the fans, as the stage is set for a FRIENDS’ Reunion. Perry and Jennifer Aniston recently joined Instagram, and like every Insta newbie, they started flooding the platform with valuable insights into their lives. Recently, Matthew Perry took to his official Instagram handle and posted a comparison photo, which reveals that he was indeed the one to invent the iconic Joker pose. Read on to know more about the whole Bing story here:

Cinematic parallels between FRIENDS and Joker

On March 1, 2020, FRIENDS’ character Chandler Bing took to his official Instagram handle and revealed to fans that he was the one to do the Joker pose even before Joaquin Phoenix pulled it off on the big screen, in his 2019 psychological thriller Joker. Perry posted a photo on his Instagram handle which was a collage of stills from Joker and FRIENDS. One photo shows Perry’s character Chandler Bing dancing in his New York-based apartment, whereas the other photo feature Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, walking down a stair in the city of Gotham.

The caption on the photo read, “You’re welcome Joaquin...” Courteney Cox, who played Perry’s reel-life love interest, commented on the photo with “hahaha”, something that can be related to the character of Joker. Here is the Instagram post.

For the unversed, Matthew Perry is most known for his character portrayal of Chandler Bing on the iconic American situational comedy FRIENDS, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The show consists of ten seasons and it has been officially announced that there will soon be a FRIENDS' Reunion. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for the premiere of this upcoming special episode.

