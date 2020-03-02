The Debate
Matthew Perry's Character Bing Did 'Joker Pose' Even Before Joaquin Phoenix Pulled It Off

Hollywood News

Matthew Perry recently took to his social media handle to post a photo that revealed that Chandler Bing did the 'Joker pose' even before Joaquin Phoenix did it.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai |
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry and the entire cast of FRIENDS are making big noise as last week it was officially announced by the FRIENDS cast that there will soon be a huge treat for the fans, as the stage is set for a FRIENDSReunion. Perry and Jennifer Aniston recently joined Instagram, and like every Insta newbie, they started flooding the platform with valuable insights into their lives. Recently, Matthew Perry took to his official Instagram handle and posted a comparison photo, which reveals that he was indeed the one to invent the iconic Joker pose. Read on to know more about the whole Bing story here:

READ | If You Liked Joaquin Phoenix In 'Joker', Here Are Some Of His Other Films You Should Watch

Cinematic parallels between FRIENDS and Joker

On March 1, 2020, FRIENDS’ character Chandler Bing took to his official Instagram handle and revealed to fans that he was the one to do the Joker pose even before Joaquin Phoenix pulled it off on the big screen, in his 2019 psychological thriller Joker. Perry posted a photo on his Instagram handle which was a collage of stills from Joker and FRIENDS. One photo shows Perry’s character Chandler Bing dancing in his New York-based apartment, whereas the other photo feature Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, walking down a stair in the city of Gotham.

The caption on the photo read, “You’re welcome Joaquin...” Courteney Cox, who played Perry’s reel-life love interest, commented on the photo with “hahaha”, something that can be related to the character of Joker. Here is the Instagram post.

READ | Courteney Cox Reveals Her Thoughts About 'Friends' Reunion Special
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on

READ | Jennifer Aniston & Courtney Cox's Pictures Are Major BFF Goals For 'FRIENDS' Fans

For the unversed, Matthew Perry is most known for his character portrayal of Chandler Bing on the iconic American situational comedy FRIENDS, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The show consists of ten seasons and it has been officially announced that there will soon be a FRIENDS' Reunion. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for the premiere of this upcoming special episode.  

READ | From 2008 'retirement To Become A Rapper' To Oscar For Joker, Joaquin Phoenix Still Here
 

 

 

 

