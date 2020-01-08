Best IOS Games Of 2020 That You Must Check Out Right Away

With the arrival of 2020, Apple is set to give its users the best experience and has announced that this year the users will get the updated version of the Apple smartphone. This year will mark the release of Apple 12, and the brand is also keen on getting newly updated apps for the users.

Here are some iOS games that one can use to kill time during the long hours of boredom. Read more to know about these games:

Best iOS games to kill time in 2020

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action-adventure video game developed by miHoYo. It was announced in June 2019, and the game is slated for an early spring release this year.

The game features an open-world map with diverse terrain, which the player explores by walking, climbing, swimming and gliding as necessary, and Apple users are excited for the release of the game.

During the Tokyo Game Show in 2019, miHoYo released a promotional video for the Japanese voice acting in Genshin Impact, which also revealed the characters of the game.

Fortnite

Fortnite is an online video game, which has reportedly inspired the game PUBG. Released in 2017, the game is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine.

It has undergone a huge metamorphosis since its creation, as there were several updates the game has received. It is one of the most played games of 2018 and 2019 and is the best way to kill time in 2020.

PUBG

PUBG, also known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is an online multiplayer game, one can play with four or more friends. It was reportedly one of the most played games of the year 2019 and has received several updates throughout the year.

It looks completely different than how it was originally designed and fans easily get engrossed in the gameplay.

