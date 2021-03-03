Jodie Comer In Talks To Play Josephine Bonaparte In Ridley Scott's Napoleon Movie: Report

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott is considering Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to play the lead role in his upcoming movie based on Napoleon, the 19th-century emperor. The movie titles 'Kitbag' will star Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix who will be collaborating with director Ridley Scott for the second time after Gladiator released in 2000. It was reported by Deadline that Jodie Comer was Ridley's first choice to cast in his passion project.

Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

Jodie Comer's first movie with Ridley Scott was The Last Duel, which is all set to be released this year starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. It had been reported that the director was impressed with Jodie's work in the movie and so she was his first choice to play the role of Josephine Bonaparte in his upcoming Napoleon movie. According to reports, it is still early to say anything solid, but filmmaker Ridley Scott is firm on his decision to cast Jodie Comer.

Ridley Scott's Kitbag

Ridley Scott's passion project Kitbag is inspired by the life of Napoleon and an attempt to showcase his motives cinematically to the audience. Ridley reunited with David Scarpa, who wrote Ridley's drama All the Money in the World, for the screenplay of Kitbag. The movie will be financed by Apple Studios who will be newly venturing into film space after releasing On The Rocks and Greyhound.

Jodie Comer's movies and series

Jodie entered the film industry through a guest role in The Royal Today and went on to make appearances in shows like Waterloo Road, Holby City, Doctors, and Inspector George Gently. Jodie Comer rose to prominence through her role in Killing Eve, a comedy-drama British show as Villanelle. She went on to take up roles in shows like My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster, Thirteen, and My White Princess. Jodie will be seen alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel directed by Ridley Scott.

