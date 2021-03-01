Jodie Foster And Alexendra Hedison Share A Kiss As The Former Wins A Golden Globe

Jodie Foster is one of the spectacular American artists to have received a variety of Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and even Primetime Emmy Awards in her career so far. As the Golden Globe Awards 2021 ceremony was held virtually, she appeared in the ceremony and won an award for her best performance in a supporting role. As partners Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attended the award ceremony together, they made the headlines when Jodie kissed her the moment she became Golden Globe 2021 winner.

According to the reports by Pagesix, as Jodie Foster publicly came out with her wife Alexandra Hedison, she expressed her happiness by kissing her partner the moment she heard her name as Golden Globe 2021 winner for her best performance in a supporting role in the movie The Mauritanian. During the award ceremony, she stated how she loved her wife and also thanked her. She also thanked her pet who accompanied them at the virtual ceremony and also stated how she never expected to be here again.

During a speech in 2013, she talked about how she had a sudden urge to say something that she had never been able to air in public about which she was a little nervous. She then mentioned how she was finally going to put it out there that she was single. She added how she had already done her coming out a thousand years ago in the Stone Age. She further stated how she was told that every celebrity was to honour the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a primetime reality show and then thanked her ex-partner.

Also Read Golden Globes 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 'Best Television Series - Comedy' Award

Also Read Golden Globe 2021: Catherina O'Hara Bags First Golden Globe For 'Schitt's Creek'

Jodie Foster’s career

Golden Globe 2021 winner Jodie Foster began her career as a child model in a commercial and made her acting debut with a TV series, Mayberry R. F. D. Later on, she also appeared in many popular TV shows namely The Doris Day Show, Gunsmoke, Kung Fu, Bonanza, etc. She made her first movie appearance from Disney’s Napoleon and Samantha. She then appeared in a variety of other movies and tv shows that gained her a massive fan following from all over the world. Some of her other best work includes Taxi Driver, Bugsy Malone, The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, Little Man Tate, The Brave One, Inside Man, Home For The Holidays and many others.

Also Read Golden Globes 2021: Watch The Moment When Daniel Kaluuya Won Maiden Golden Globe Award

Also Read Golden Globes 2021: Spike Lee's Children Satchel & Jackson Become Golden Globe Ambassadors

Image Source- Jodie Foster Fanclub and Alexandra Hedison Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.