Jodie Foster Reveals Why She Thanked Aaron Rodgers During Her Golden Globes' Speech

Black Mirror actor Jodie Foster has been in the limelight after winning the Golden Globes 2021, in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama prize for her film The Mauritanian. The film co-stars footballer Aaron Rodger's fiancée, Shailene Woodley. The Oscar-winning actor raised eyebrows when she thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech. Here is the reason why Jodie expressed her gratitude to Shailene Woodly's fiance.

Jodie Foster at the Golden Globes 2021

According to a report by USA Today, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers recently announced their engagement to their world, and now, Aaron is again in the news for being a part of Jodie Foster's Golden Globes acceptance speech. The 58-year-old star expressed her gratitude to the Green Bay Packers quarterback during her speech, which follows Aaron having thanked her when he accepted the NFL's MVP award in February.

Foster revealed that Aaron has already teased her about the shout-out in the Golden Globes press room. She stated that she has decided that she isn't only a huge Packers fan but she is a competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers and that she got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he is going to get her back, so they will see who wins. She also clarified that she did not set up the star athlete with her Mauritian co-star Shailene, although Jodie admitted to talking about her love for the Packers with the people in her life.

Continuing her speech, Jodie stated that she has never met Aaron Rodgers but it is possible that she does like to talk about how much she loves the Green Bay Packers and how sometimes she can talk a little too much about it. She also revealed that Woodley is aware of her enthusiasm for the team. During her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Jodie also thanked Alexandra Hedison, her wife of seven years who was seated next to her on the video call, along with their pet dog, who was also part of the celebration. Her speech read, "I love my wife! Thank you, Alex. And Ziggy. And Aaron Rodgers!"

