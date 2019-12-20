Taylor Swift's Beau Joe Alwyn Opens Up About Dating Her & Being A Subject Of Her Songs

Joe Alwyn recently spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift in an interview with a publication. This is the first time that the British actor spoke about his relationship with the Lover singer. Both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for the past three years, but they have always stayed mum about their relationship. Read on to know more details about this story:

Joe Alwyn talks about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for the past three years. Taylor’s Reputation album and the recently released album Lover both had several songs dedicated to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Both Taylor and Joe have been setting some major couple goals since the time they started dating. Joe Alwyn has also been spotted attending several of Taylor Swift’s concert in recent times. Recently, the couple was spotted leaving the premiere of Cats hand-in-hand, which caused major media frenzy.

Finally, a piece of good news for the fans of this celebrity couple. Recently, Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift in an interview with a media publication. However, this was not a tell-all interview. In the interview, Joe Alwyn was asked about how he feels about the fact that Taylor has dedicated several of her songs to him. He was also asked about how he feels to be seen as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend rather than an actor.

Opening up about his relationship, Joe Alwyn said that 99.9% of what the press writes about them is false. He also mentioned that the claim that Taylor flies out to visit him on her private jet on a whim is completely false. He also said that Taylor Swift's gesture of dedicating several songs to him is flattering. In the interview, Joe also said that he does not pay attention to the fact that people recognise him as Taylor's boyfriend rather than a British actor. He further said since he does not pay attention to tabloids, it does not affect him.

