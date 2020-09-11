'Joe Exotic' Series Starring Nicolas Cage Ties Up With Amazon For Production & Development

Amazon has landed an eight-episode scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as popular Netflix series Tiger King subject Joe Exotic. According to reports by Variety, the project was in the works from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television until May. Amazon Studios has now boarded the project and will be producing the series with CBS TV Studios and Imagine TV.

Tiger King’s series Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild is based on the Texas Monthly article with the same name by Leif Reigstad. The story revolves around Joe Shreibvogel aka Joe Exotic, a zookeeper in Oklahoma, who fights to keep his park, even when it drives him insane. The series will follow how Joe will be living in the lion’s den and explore how he goes on to become 'Joe Exotic' and how he loses himself to a character of his own creation.

In June 2019, CBS Studios optioned the article that Dan Lagana will be writing, along with working as showrunner and an executive producer under his overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Paul Young will be executively producing the series via Make Good Content. Samie Kim Falvey and Brian Grazer will be working as an executive producer for the project. Nicolas Cage will executive produce via Saturn Films. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt will be working as an executive producer for Texas Monthly. Imagine’s James Seidman and Natalie Berkus will be overseeing the project for the company.

This series will be the first TV role of Nicolas Cage, in his entire career. He has been praised for his film work and has also won an Academy Award for Best actor for Leaving Las Vegas and getting a nomination in the same category for Adaptation. The actor is also known for his films Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, Face/Off and the National treasure.

