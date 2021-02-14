Valentine's Day 2021: 'Love Story' & Other Romantic English Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Valentine’s Day 2021 is around the corner and selecting a perfect song for the big surprise you’re planning can be a little tough one. Whether it is for your crush, your companion, your friends or family, everyone deserves a little pampering and love from someone during the love season. Here we have got you a compilation of all-time favourite romantic English pop songs to sing along and dance to the tunes of these love tracks. From love pop songs to the fun dance ones, these songs will make you and your partner feel cosy on the special evening.

List of Romantic English pop songs

As Long as You Love Me by Backstreet Boys

As Long as You Love Me is a second single from Backstreet Boys’ debut album Backstreet Boys. The song is considered to be one of the band’s biggest hits and is one of their signature songs. This love song would sound perfect anytime you hear reminding of your loved one.

Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Just the Way You Are is a debut single by the singer and songwriter Bruno Mars. The lyrics of the songs compliment a woman’s beauty and would definitely cheer up your partner making her feel warm.

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back by Shawn Mendes

Sung by Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, the song is a dance-y pop-rock song, which is inspired by the early works of Timbaland and Justin Timberlake. The high energy pop song with funky guitar riffs would make your companion want to groove to the tunes.

Love Story by Taylor Swift

Sung and recorded by pop star Taylor Swift, the single comes from her second studio album Fearless. The plot of the song is related to William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. The song comes from the perspective of Juliet.

Can’t Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Recorded by Kylie Minogue, the song is a dance-pop song from her eighth studio album Fever. The song became quite popular for its ‘la la la’ hook and the narrator’s obsession with the love interest. This popular love single lives up to its title reminding you of your partner.

Nothing Gonna Change My Love For You by George Benson

Composed by Michael Masser and Gerry Goffin, the song is recorded by George Benson for his studio album 20/20. The successful love single displays the connection between a couple. The original version of the song was produced by co-writer Michael.

LOVE. by Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

Sung by Kendrick Lamar for his fourth studio album Damn, the song features its essential singer Zacari. The song is written by Lamar, Zacari, Teddy Walton, Sounwave, Greg Kurstin and Anthony. The love song describes the devotion to the partner and would definitely make the evening special.

Lovesong by Adele

The song is the tenth track from Adele’s album 21. Originally recorded by The Cure, the song replaced Never Tear Us Apart. The song is beautifully sung by the powerful singer and has gained a positive response from the critics as well as its listeners.

Finally // beautiful stranger by Halsey

Sung by American singer Halsey, the song was released in December 2019 as the second single from the studio album Manic. The love song is an emotional and moving one that explores first love and the intensely felt emotions. It has over 10 million views on YouTube.

Adore You by Harry Styles

Sung by Harry Styles for his second studio album Fine Line, Adore You is a love song that talks about the stages of a relationship. The song received favourable reviews from the critics as well as its listeners. It was also compared to the early works of 1975, Mark Ronson and Justin Timberlake.

