Joe Jonas And Wife Sophie Turner 'Guess The Emoji' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor and singer Joe Jonas has been spending some quality time with his wife, actor Sophie Turner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has been in the COVID-19 lockdown in their house in Los Angeles. Joe Jonas has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans about how he has been spending his time while being homebound.

The Cake by The Ocean singer took to his Instagram story and shared a video of himself and his wife Sophie Turner playing the Guess the Emoji game. Check out the adorable video of the couple amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Take The Couple's Challenge On TikTok

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in COVID-19 lockdown

In the video, Joe Jonas can be seen playing the Guess the Emoji game while Sophie Turner tries to guess the emojis as well. In the video, Joe Jonas wore a dark coloured shirt, while Sophie Turner sported a light coloured shirt. Sophie Turner features a no-makeup look in the video posted by Joe Jonas on his Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Spotted With 'baby Bump' While Strolling With Joe, Leaves Fans In Frenzy

While Sophie Turner guessed the first round, Joe Jonas missed all the rounds after that. In one of the rounds, he was quite confident about his answer. However, he failed to guess the answer correctly. It resulted in both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner doubling in laughter.

Joe-Sophie out on a stroll amid COVID-19 lockdown

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas Goes Shirtless As He Bakes Cookies With Wife Sophie Turner For Their Anniversary

According to numerous sources, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. However, the couple themselves have not confirmed the news. Just recently, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted on a walk together and much to the fans' delight, Sophie Turner was seen flaunting her baby bump.

The couple were dressed in casual attire as they took a stroll down the road while holding each other’s hands. In the picture, Joe Jonas wore a red T-shirt and a dark coloured jacket. He paired the look with a pair of blue denim pants and a navy blue jacket. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, was seen sporting black sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings. The couple wore a pair of dark coloured goggles and even wore a face mask.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas Discloses The Reason Behind His Impromptu Las Vegas Wedding With Sophie Turner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.