Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joe Jonas: Reports

Congratulations are in order as Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner are expecting their first child. As per reports from an international source, the 23-year-old actor is pregnant with Joe Jonas' child and has only revealed the news to close family and friends. The couple has reportedly been keeping things secret right now and their families are very excited for them.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019 in an elaborate ceremony in France a month after their surprise wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas. The videos of the secret ceremony were shared on the internet by DJ Diplo. The couple had been engaged for two years before they tied the knot.

The news of Sophie's pregnancy has reportedly been confirmed by multiple sources who have revealed that the Dark Phoenix actor has been choosing comfortable outfits that would "accommodate her changing body" now. The duo has not confirmed the news of their pregnancy yet. They had been spotted in London earlier this month where Sophie was seen wearing a large white coat.

Hush-hush wedding

The monochrome wedding picture of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had broken the internet. Sophie can be seen wearing a beautiful wedding gown while Joe a sleek dark coloured suit. The couple looked happy as they walked down the aisle after their wedding. Sophie Turner shared the picture and captioned it with a simple yet powerful ‘Mr and Mrs Jonas’.

