Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share First Picture Post Embracing Parenthood, See Pic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently shared the first picture of themselves on social media since they became parents to their baby girl, Willa on July 22, 2020. The couple has quite made the badass return to social media after embracing parenthood, much to the happiness of their fans. Joe had taken to his Instagram story to share the picture.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first picture after becoming parents

It has Joe and Sophie twinning in white and posing with their arms across their face. The picture looks like the couple posing on the cover page of a magazine. The picture also had a message which is quite apt in today's times.

It had the words, 'Wear A Mask, That's The Tea' written on it. By the looks of it, Joe and Sophie are exuding a complete swag in the picture. It seems like the couple is striking a fine balance in taking up the new parental duties for Willa and giving some major couple goals at the same time. A fan also shared the same picture on social media. Take a look at Joe and Sophie's first picture after becoming parents.

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first picture since they became parents 💗 pic.twitter.com/dXOFN0dP0r — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) August 8, 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying their parenthood

The couple is yet to share any details or pictures of their daughter Willa on social media. According to a source, which spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently, the couple has returned home after the birth of their daughter and is 'settling in'. The source added that Joe is extremely hands-on and is taking up all the duties as a doting father. Joe wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.

The source went on to say that the couple cannot stop gloating and gushing over the new addition to their family. Joe and Sophie are taking time to bask in this special moment like new parents and have only shared their happiness with close family and friends.

Sophie and Joe earlier had always been tight-lipped about their pregnancy, however, the couple made several appearances during this phase as they were spotted in walks, family picnics, or safely participating in Black Lives Matter protests in California.

