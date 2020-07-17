Miley Cyrus To Sophie Turner: These Hollywood Stars Are Slaying In Daisy Dukes

Daisy Dukes are perfect to wear on a summer day for a casual outing, that will make you look appealing and casual at the same time. You can either wear it with a shirt, a top, a tube top or a crop top. From Miley Cyrus to Ariel Winter, these Hollywood celebrities have shown the right way to wear Daisy Dukes and slay like a complete diva. Take a look at their pictures to know more:

Hollywood stars slaying in Daisy Dukes

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is often spotted in Daisy Dukes when she's out and about in the city. Miley Cyrus wore her pair of Daisy Dukes with a casual T-shirt. She tucked her t-shirt in her pair of shorts and went for a casual look. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail and completed her outfit with a few dainty necklaces & bracelets.

Kendall Jenner

Biker shorts, bodycon dresses and daisy dukes are some of Kendall Jenner's favourite outfits she's spotted in. In one of her outfits, she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes with a black one-shoulder top. She tied a knot to her oversized t-shirt and carried a bag with her outfit, to make it complete.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is another popular Hollywood celebrity who is often spotted in Daisy Dukes. She wore an appealing pair of shorts at a football game. She wore a crop top with her pair of shorts and paired it with brown boots. With a subtle makeup look, she completed her look by tying her hair in a high sleek ponytail.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Beiber is another celebrity who loves wearing Daisy Dukes on her outings in the city. She made a style statement with this look of hers. Pairing her shorts with a white crop top and throwing a black jacket over her top, she completed her outfit with a Baker boy hat. She also wore a pair of white sneaker shoes to go with her outfit.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is another Hollywood star often spotted in Daisy Dukes. She's a trendsetter when it comes to styling casual outfits. She wore a pair of light blue shorts with a checkered crop shirt. Sophie Truner completed her entire outfit with a pair of tennis shoes.

