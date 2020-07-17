Miley Cyrus To Sophie Turner: These Hollywood Stars Are Slaying In Daisy Dukes

Quick links:
Daisy Dukes are perfect to wear on a summer day for a casual outing, that will make you look appealing and casual at the same time. You can either wear it with a shirt, a top, a tube top or a crop top. From Miley Cyrus to Ariel Winter, these Hollywood celebrities have shown the right way to wear Daisy Dukes and slay like a complete diva. Take a look at their pictures to know more:
Miley Cyrus is often spotted in Daisy Dukes when she's out and about in the city. Miley Cyrus wore her pair of Daisy Dukes with a casual T-shirt. She tucked her t-shirt in her pair of shorts and went for a casual look. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail and completed her outfit with a few dainty necklaces & bracelets.
Biker shorts, bodycon dresses and daisy dukes are some of Kendall Jenner's favourite outfits she's spotted in. In one of her outfits, she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes with a black one-shoulder top. She tied a knot to her oversized t-shirt and carried a bag with her outfit, to make it complete.
Also Read: From Miley Cyrus To Gigi Hadid: 10 Hollywood Stars Flaunting Their Chiselled Abs In Style
Ariel Winter is another popular Hollywood celebrity who is often spotted in Daisy Dukes. She wore an appealing pair of shorts at a football game. She wore a crop top with her pair of shorts and paired it with brown boots. With a subtle makeup look, she completed her look by tying her hair in a high sleek ponytail.
Also Read: Here Are All The People Kendall Jenner Has Dated Over The Years; See List
Hailey Baldwin Beiber is another celebrity who loves wearing Daisy Dukes on her outings in the city. She made a style statement with this look of hers. Pairing her shorts with a white crop top and throwing a black jacket over her top, she completed her outfit with a Baker boy hat. She also wore a pair of white sneaker shoes to go with her outfit.
Also Read: Kendall Jenner Inspired Tips And Tricks To Level Up Your Instagram Profile
Sophie Turner is another Hollywood star often spotted in Daisy Dukes. She's a trendsetter when it comes to styling casual outfits. She wore a pair of light blue shorts with a checkered crop shirt. Sophie Truner completed her entire outfit with a pair of tennis shoes.
Also Read: Miley Cyrus Has Collaborated Only Once With THESE Popular Music Artists
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.