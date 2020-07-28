As Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Willa, The 'GOT' Star's Childhood Pics Go Viral

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have finally welcomed their first child together. The Hollywood star couple has named their daughter Willa. But as Sophie Turner takes on this new role of motherhood, her fans have chosen to celebrate it by sharing her childhood photos. These Sophie Turner pictures have gone viral in no time.

Sophie Turner’s childhood pics go viral as she becomes a mommy

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ love story is no less than a fairy tale. The Hollywood couple has proved time and again how they are perfect for each other off-camera as well as on social media. Now, Sophie and Joe have taken a new step together in their lives as the couple has finally welcomed their first child together.

The moment the news broke the couple started trending on social media and made headlines across major news and entertainment portals. Fans started congratulating the couple and wished to see a picture of their daughter Willa soon. But some fans of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas chose to celebrate this new addition differently.

These fans started sharing Sophie Turner’s childhood pictures. The moment these pictures were shared they went viral on social media. Some of these pictures also revealed when the said pictures were taken and some interesting facts about the Game of Thrones star. Take a look at these cute young Sophie Turner’s pictures here.

Moving on, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas although are extremely popular across the globe, the couple is immensely private in real life. No wonder the pair surprised all when they announced their engagement in October 2017. In a similar fashion, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas last year which was accidentally revealed through music producer Diplo’s Instagram live.

But the couple finally exchanged vows in France last year. They maintained their privacy even during this important day and only invited their close family and friends. Apart from maintaining a strict guest list, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas only shared one picture from their wedding. It will be interesting to see when this couple finally shares a glimpse of their daughter Willa Jonas with their fans and well-wishers.

