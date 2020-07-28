Fans Hail 'Queen In The North' As Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have reportedly welcomed a baby girl. According to reports, Sophie Turner gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday. Reports also stated that the couple has named their new-born child Willa. The couple welcomed their first child together. Sophie Turner’s representative confirmed the news of the actor and her husband welcoming their baby girl with a news portal. According to news agency AP, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Joe Jonas announced the birth on Monday.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Become Parents To Baby Girl, Name Her 'Willa': Reports

According to AP, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records.

Fan reactions to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' baby

Willa Jonas - first of her name , princess in the North , daughter of Jophie, saviour of 2020 Cherry blossom #SophieTurner @joejonas — Karthik_ro45 (@McRajesha) July 28, 2020

These two are MOM and DAD! I’m so happy for #JoeJonas and #SophieTurner legit ugly crying rn!!!

Baby Willa is the Queen in the North, South, East, West and of all lands! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AL1O2qjrW2 — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump In LA With Husband Joe Jonas And Her Mother

#SophieTurner



Willa jonas , first of her name , daughter of Jonas , warden of North 😍 — Amanuddin farooque (@Amanuddinfaroo2) July 28, 2020

#SophieTurner and #JoeJonas welcome their baby girl! Willa Jonas of House Jonas, First of her name, singer of songs, the rightful heir of the North.



Queen in the North has an heir to the throne. Blessed by the old gods and the new. ♥️#GameOfThrones



PS: PC is a chachi now — RJ Purkhaa (@RJ_Purkhaa) July 28, 2020

Finally Winterfell got their new Queen in the North..😂😂#SophieTurner — kokan (@vigilant__26) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Spotted With Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas; See Pics

omggg JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER HAD A BABY GIRL THATS SO CUTE😭 — aashiᶻ (@zaynberryplease) July 27, 2020

JOE JONAS IS A DAD!!! pic.twitter.com/gN3Yv2jrMn — ori 💫 (@iPerfectRainbow) July 27, 2020

Imagine your dad is Joe Jonas and mom is Sophie Turner. your uncle is nick Jonas, Taylow swift sending u presents before u were out the womb,You already worth MILLIONS....ICONIC..THE POWER WILLA HAS.QUEEN OF THE NORTH,SOUTH,EAST,WEST AND CAMP ROCK🗣WHEW pic.twitter.com/br570a3lkp — 👀 (@Thickleycyrus) July 27, 2020

Willa Jonas - first of her name , princess in the North , daughter of Jophie, saviour of 2020 🌸 #SophieTurner @joejonas — sophie, willa & leigh (@LeighSophiet) July 27, 2020

crying at the thought of joe jonas holding his baby girl for the first time I- pic.twitter.com/dXhKfl9s1l — 𝑷𝒂𝒖✨ (@mrspaulinajonas) July 27, 2020

□ single

□ in a relationship

☑ emotional because joe jonas is a dad — diana (@sophiesteaa) July 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Buy A Family Home As They Prepare To Embrace Parenthood: Reports

Fans of the singer and the actor cannot keep calm as the news about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas becoming parents was revealed. Sophie’s character Sansa Stark in the popular show Game of Thrones is that of the warden in the north. She ultimately goes on to be the ‘Queen of Winterfell’ and earns the title of the ‘Queen in the North’. Game of Thrones fans has now taken up to their social media to call the actor’s newborn baby the ‘new Queen in the North’ as well as ‘Princess in the North’.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas in May 2019. The couple only invited their friends to the wedding, which was officiated by an Elvis Impersonator. The news of the wedding broke after Diplo live-streamed the entire wedding on his Instagram account. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in the south of France.

Joe Jonas’ elder brother Kevin Jonas too has two daughters. Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas and the couple has two daughters, Alena and Valentina Jonas. Joe Jonas’ younger brother Nick Jonas is married to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The couple has often expressed their willingness to start a family soon.

(With Inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Strolls On A Beach With Joe Jonas; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.