Joe Jonas 'cannot Wait' For Upcoming Single 'Spaceman' With Nick, Says 'let's Get It'

Singer siblings Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas' upcoming single Spaceman has created quite a buzz on social media. Nick also has been dropping sneak-peeks from the song, teasing their fans about it. Recently, Joe Jonas shared a TV clipping that had reported Jonas' new song and teased Nick about it as well. Nick took it in his stride and could not stop laughing about it.

Joe Jonas teases Nick about their upcoming single

Joe tagged Nick in his story and captioned it by saying "Wait" followed by cuss words. In the next Instagram story, he shared a zoomed-in picture of his face and captioned it by saying, "Just kidding! Can't wait for Spaceman. Lets get it @nickjonas". Nick reposted the story and added several laughing face emojis to it.

Joe and Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Nick Jonas also recently shared some still from the song. He showed off his muscular biceps in the photo as he was wearing a black sleeveless jacket and a pair of black trousers. He also sported a buzz cut in the stills. The tinges of orange and red in the pictures hinted that the song might feature a different world. The caption of the post appeared to be a small section of the lyrics from the song. "And I'm talking to you, but it never feels like it comes through... #Spaceman", his caption read.

A sneak-peek into Nick Jonas' Instagram

Nick Jonas' Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. On February 21, Nick Jonas also announced that he would be performing at the Saturday Night Live on February 27. He took to Instagram to inform his fans of the same as he shared a picture of the post-its which had his name and date of the episode written on it. He also wrote in the caption that this was a dream come true for him.

Nick Jonas made a cameo appearance in Netflix's Dash & Lily. This project also marked his debut as a producer. The series is based on the best-selling novel authored by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn titled Dash & Lily's Book of Dares. It is created by Joe Tracz and has eight episodes.

Image courtesy: @joejonas and @nickjonas Instagram

