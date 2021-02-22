Joe Jonas Shares He Is In Love With Sophie Turner’s 'two Moods' In Hilarious Birthday Wish

Singer Joe Jonas took to his social media accounts to wish his wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner a happy 25th birthday in the most adorable and hilarious way. In a tribute post for her birthday, the 31-year-old musician shared a goofy, never-before-seen photo of his wife telling how much he loves her while embracing her "two moods". He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally love you @sophiet". Take a look at his post here!

Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally ðŸ’œ love you pic.twitter.com/5di7sI8F17 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 21, 2021

On Sunday, the Game of Thrones actor celebrated her 25th birthday, with husband Joe Jonas sharing a hilarious tribute on social media. Joe wished her in the most adorable yet hilarious post as he embraced her "two moods", with one picture showing Sophie Turner wearing a grey overcoat donning white framed shades with colourful artwork in the background. In the second picture, she is seen wearing a light blue hoodie posing cheekily tightening her cap with the knots. Numerous fans commented on Joe Jonas' hilarious post for his wife, while Sophie herself gave it a simple but straightforward seal of approval. “I love you,” she responded on Instagram. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans and followers to Joe Jonas' birthday wish for Sophie Turner!

Sophie Turner also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with golden "25" balloons, thanking everyone who sent her sweet messages on her birthday. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday wishes, 25-ing and thriving!" Turner's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also shared a birthday wish for the actor on her Instagram Story, writing "Happy Birthday" over a gorgeous photo of Turner. Here's a look at Sophie Turner's Instagram story update!

Credit: Sophie Turner/ Instagram

More updates on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first had their "intimate, secret" wedding ceremony in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, the couple once again exchanged their vows in France. Sunday, February 21, 2021, marked Sophie Turner's first birthday as a new mother as she and Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa last year on July 22. Meanwhile, the couple has not revealed any glimpses of their newborn child yet. Here's a look at the couple stepping outside for the first time post-Willia's birth!

