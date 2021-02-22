Joe Jonas Shares He Is In Love With Sophie Turner’s 'two Moods' In Hilarious Birthday Wish

Quick links:
Singer Joe Jonas took to his social media accounts to wish his wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner a happy 25th birthday in the most adorable and hilarious way. In a tribute post for her birthday, the 31-year-old musician shared a goofy, never-before-seen photo of his wife telling how much he loves her while embracing her "two moods". He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally love you @sophiet". Take a look at his post here!
Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally ðŸ’œ love you pic.twitter.com/5di7sI8F17— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 21, 2021
On Sunday, the Game of Thrones actor celebrated her 25th birthday, with husband Joe Jonas sharing a hilarious tribute on social media. Joe wished her in the most adorable yet hilarious post as he embraced her "two moods", with one picture showing Sophie Turner wearing a grey overcoat donning white framed shades with colourful artwork in the background. In the second picture, she is seen wearing a light blue hoodie posing cheekily tightening her cap with the knots. Numerous fans commented on Joe Jonas' hilarious post for his wife, while Sophie herself gave it a simple but straightforward seal of approval. “I love you,” she responded on Instagram. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans and followers to Joe Jonas' birthday wish for Sophie Turner!
Sophie Turner also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with golden "25" balloons, thanking everyone who sent her sweet messages on her birthday. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday wishes, 25-ing and thriving!" Turner's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also shared a birthday wish for the actor on her Instagram Story, writing "Happy Birthday" over a gorgeous photo of Turner. Here's a look at Sophie Turner's Instagram story update!
Credit: Sophie Turner/ Instagram
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first had their "intimate, secret" wedding ceremony in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, the couple once again exchanged their vows in France. Sunday, February 21, 2021, marked Sophie Turner's first birthday as a new mother as she and Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa last year on July 22. Meanwhile, the couple has not revealed any glimpses of their newborn child yet. Here's a look at the couple stepping outside for the first time post-Willia's birth!
