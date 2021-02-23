Nick Jonas' Latest Stills From 'Spaceman' Is The Fitness Inspiration You Need; See Pics

Nick Jonas' Spaceman is one of the most-talked-about singles from the recent past. And now, in connection to the same, the 28-year-old singer has taken to Instagram in order to release a few stills of him from what appears to be the yet-to-be-released music Spaceman video along with a small portion of the lyrics. The stills in question have tinges of Red and Orange, presumably to give the illusion of the music video being set in a different realm altogether. The post can be found below as well as on Nick Jonas' Instagram handle.

Stills from Nick Jonas' Spaceman:

The post above has received a reaction from Jonas' better half, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In addition to the same, many Instagram users can be seen commenting on his arms, indicating that perhaps Jonas has been working on his physicality for the past few months. Some of those comments can be found below as well as on Nick Jonas' Instagram page.

Additionally, quite recently, the Jonas Brothers' member made an important new announcement through his Instagram handle. It would appear as if Nick is moving into the next phase of his solo music career as the singer. The same can be evidenced by the announcement that was made by him, which sees him communicating that he will perform as well as play host on Saturday Night Live this coming Saturday. The post can be found below as well as on Nick Jonas' Instagram handle.

As far as other projects are concerned, Nick Jonas quite recently made a cameo appearance in Netflix's Dash & Lily, which also marked his debut as a producer. The series, based on the John Green novel of the same name, was released by the streaming giant on their streaming platform days ahead of the holidays. More details regarding Nick Jonas' future projects will be revealed as and when the official sources make them available.

