Sophie Turner Adds Comfortable Biker Shorts To Her Maternity Wardrobe; See Pictures

Actor Sophie Turner chose to remain mum after the news of her first pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas came out. The Game of Thrones actor has been very private and has not addressed any kind of rumours. Sophie Turner’s pregnancy was confirmed when she was spotted strolling with her husband in the month of May.

Recently, Sophie Turner was again spotted flaunting her baby bump while casually strolling with Joe Jonas. The actor has now added biker shorts in her maternity wardrobe.

Sophie Turner’s chooses comfort over style

ALSO READ| Joe Jonas And Wife Sophie Turner 'Guess The Emoji' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Whether it is wearing shorts or track pants, Sophie turner has kept her maternity look very comfortable and breezy. The 24-year-old actor was recently spotted donning grey biker shorts and a white T-shirt. Casually strolling in the streets of Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas, the celeb was seen giving major moms-to- looking sport wear goals to many. The outfit is perfect during summers and even monsoons.

ALSO READ| Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Strolls On A Beach With Joe Jonas; See Here

Although Sophie’s look was kept simple but her accessory choice kept her fashion game strong. She was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Sling bag. The shoulder heirloom bag features an archive logo from the 1930s which was modernised by none other than Ghesquiere. Joe Jonas was seen twinning with his wife in the picture clicked by paparazzi. Joe opted for a white t-shirt and black shorts as the couple was snapped.

ALSO READ| BlackLivesMatter: Sophie Turner Gives Stern Reply To User Who Criticised Her Support

In the month of February, several news reports suggested that the actress was expecting a child. However, fans of the Game of Thrones star had to wait until May to have a confirmation. Previously Sophie was seen with Joe opting for a white crop top and contrast overcoat. The baby bump was distinct in her high waist leggings.

Sophie Turner gazed into the unknown as she was photographed by the paparazzi. Husband Joe Jonas as well looked stylish in casuals, somewhat matching to Turner’s monochromatic look. Joe Jonas looked casually styled in his white T-shirt and grey chinos. Sophie Turner also wore white sneakers to complete her casual outing look. While the look was on point, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore protective masks as precautions.

ALSO READ| Sophie Turner Spotted With Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.