Sophie Turner Spotted With Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas; See Pics

Actress Sophie Turner has been mum about her first pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas. She has been private and not addressed rumours of any kinds. Sophie Turner’s pregnancy rumours were confirmed in the month of May when she was spotted with her husband on a walk near their neighbourhood. Recently, she was seen again with her adorable baby bump on the Melrose Avenue with her husband Joe Jonas.

Also Read | Joe Jonas And Wife Sophie Turner 'Guess The Emoji' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sophie Turner spotted with a baby bump for the second time

In the month of February, several news reports suggested that the actress was expecting a child. However, fans of the Game of Thrones star had to wait until May to have a confirmation. The 24-year-old actress opted for a white crop top and contrast overcoat, the baby bump was distinct in her high waist leggings. Sophie Turner gazed into the unknown as she was photographed by the paparazzi. Husband Joe Jonas as well looked stylish in casuals, somewhat matching to Turner’s monochromatic look. Joe Jonas looked casually styled in his white T-shirt and grey chinos. Sophie Turner also wore white sneakers to complete her casual outing look. While the look was on point, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore protective masks as precautions.

Also Read | BlackLivesMatter: Sophie Turner Gives Stern Reply To User Who Criticised Her Support

Sophie Turner was seen in a Black Lives Matter protest as well which was scheduled in North California’s Mammoth Lake on May 25. She supported the movement to end atrocities and racism against black people in the country. Joe Jonas also poured in support through posts on social media and more.

Sophie Turner has so far surprised her fans with her pregnancy. The actress first sparked the rumours when she donned maternity clothing by brand Doen in the month of February. Later in May, she walked out with a significant baby bump. The couple seems to look happy and thriving in the pictures. The two marked their one year anniversary on May 1, 2020.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Strolls On A Beach With Joe Jonas; See Here

Check out the pictures of the couple and Sophie's baby bump

The couple yet to officially address the fans about the pregnancy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have opted to keep media attention at bay regarding their pregnancy. The couple has not once addressed the media on the matter. Even though unofficial sources and social media images confirm that they are ready to welcome their first child, the couple is straying away from any public statement. Both the expectant parents have been keeping a low profile all this while.

Also Read | Sophie Choudry Lauds Sonu Sood's 'act Of Kindness', Says 'we Need More Like Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.