Joey King Takes A Road Trip With 'Kissing Booth 2' Co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez; See Pics

After celebrating her 21st birthday, Joey King is on a weekend getaway with her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. The 21-year-old Stonewall actor and the 28-year-old Taylor shared some pictures from their trip on their Instagram handle on August 2. The actors also posted similar images on their IG stories and later shared photos while swimming by a waterfall. Read on:

Joey King’s road trip with Taylor

Joey King is currently enjoying a post-birthday road trip with Kissing Booth 2 co-star, Taylor Zakhar Perez. Recently, the duo joined a few friends for a scenic getaway and went diving and swimming in a beautiful waterfall. Both the actors took to their Instagram handles to share a handful of snaps from the undisclosed location.

One of their pictures also including a photo of them laughing in the water. Taylor captioned his picture with, “Recalculating route”. He also assured everyone that the group took precautions concerning the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “*disclaimer* we all tested negative ❤️” (sic). On the other hand, Joey also shared a picture of her jumping into the water with Taylor’s sister, Maria.

The mini-vacation comes a few days after Taylor Zakhar penned a sweet IG message for Joey on her 21st birthday. The actor wrote, "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking. Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt” (sic). Check out more photos from Taylor and Joey’s waterfall escape below:

About Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi, reprised their roles from the first sequel. The movie also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Bianca Bosch, Tyler Chaney, Morne Visser, and Carson White as supporting characters. The Vince Marcello-directorial revolves around Noah and Elle moving ahead with their studies after spending a romantic summer together.

The teen romantic comedy movie is an adaptation of The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles. The film released on July 24, 2020, on Netflix. Just like its previous sequel, The Kissing Booth 2 received mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike.

