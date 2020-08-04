'The Kissing Booth' Actor Joey To Star Opposite Brad Pitt In David Leitch's Next: Reports

The Kissing Booth actor Joey King is being considered to star opposite Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train for Sony Pictures, claims a report published by a news daily. The report further adds that the director of the movie, David Leitch, who is best known for his work in Hobbs & Shaw, will supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. Reportedly, Joey King plays one of the four leads opposite Pitt and is believed to be the only woman in the group.

Joey King to star opposite Brad Pitt

Ever since David Leitch announced his collaboration with Brad Pitt, the movie is reportedly inching towards progression at a very fast pace. The movie marks Brad Pitt’s first film commitment after winning his first Oscar for acting in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If the reports are to be believed, Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle', which is authored by best-selling writer Kotaro Isaka. The upcoming film will reportedly be Joey King’s most action-heavy part to date.

After Netflix premiered the sequel to her smash hit romantic comedy, Joey King will be once again seen for a third film, which will feature her in a leading role. Joey was also nominated for an Emmy for her role as Gypsy in Hulu’s limited series, The Act and will also produce the series for Hulu after striking a first-look deal with the streaming service. The deal makes Joey, the youngest person to strike a deal with a streaming network.

Joey, Brad- on the professional front:

Joey was last seen in the second franchise of the hit film The Kissing Booth, which follows the story of a high school student, who is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth. Written and directed by Vince Marcello, the movie is reportedly based on the novel of the same name, which is authored by Beth Reekles. The movie stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney and Molly Ringwald in the leading roles.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leo, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

