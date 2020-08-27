John Boyega Helps Fans In Finding Him The Perfect DC Film Casting

John Boyega has always been vocal about his stance when it comes to both the films and political beliefs on social media. However, the two often collide with another which leads to fans speculating where the actor could go next. During his outpouring support to the Black Lives Matter movement, Boyega had attended a protest in London where he stated that he might lose his career for speaking out against white supremacy, but in return, a number of prominent directors came in to complement the young star for his stance and offered him film roles.

His appearance in the protest was photoshopped by Boss Logic to make it look like the actor is donning the avatar of DC's Green Lantern, which started off a trend of fans urging to DC to cast the actor for the iconic role. Now, when fans were suggesting where Boyega could fit in the DC film universe, he took part in the conversation and shared his thoughts about their suggestion over Twitter. Check it out below -

Also read: Star Wars movies' order: Different ways in which you can watch these films

John Boyega's DC fan-casting

Also read: John Boyega bids farewell to 'Star Wars', says 'No Thank You'

While fans were considering him for the roles of Batwing, Static Shock, or his father, Boyega was considerably fixated on the role of Red Hood. One of the most famous fan-casting in recent times have been Boyega as the Green lantern. However, when one fan pointed out that he should only pick up the mantle of Green Lantern he asked in return whether cannot just play the role of Red Hood, who is famously portrayed as Jason Todd under a mask in comic books.

Also read: 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' animated series announced by Disney Plus

Lmaooooo too funny. I can’t be red hood? Damn ðŸ¥º — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 26, 2020

Recently, the actor had spoken to ComicBook.coom where he revealed that he was ready to embrace life after Star Wars. In the interview, the actor stated that after Star Wars, his life will be 'Lit'. Whereas, he also revealed that he sat down with Marvel a few years ago but felt like it wasn't the way ahead for him, thus his enthusiastic interest in DC doesn't look like a far fetch. According to the actor, he is trying to extend his versatility as an actor to understand which character he can morph himself into the best.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra joins 'Star Wars' fandom as he adds three movies to binge-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.