'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Animated Series Announced By Disney Plus

Disney Plus is all geared up to become the largest streaming service in the world and already giving a tough match to Netflix, the number one contender. The streaming platform has been making deals all throughout last year and this year to achieve this feat. Now, Disney Plus is all set to for the release of a Star Wars animated show. Read more:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch to release on Disney Plus

Disney Plus will be launching Star Wars: The Bad Batch animate series in 2021 reportedly. The show is set to be a spinoff of the animated series titled Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars was concluded this year and managed to garner a huge fan base for the streaming platform. The success of the show has paved the way for the 2021 animated series.

According to reports, Dave Filoni will be the executive producer of the upcoming sci-fi action show. He is known for producing shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and The Mandalorian, were a huge success for the Star Wars franchise. The upcoming show titled Bad Batch will revolve around the adventures and exploits of a squadron of clones that have been experimented on, and are called as the ‘Bad Batch’.

They first appeared in The Clone Wars and are genetically modified clones from the Clone Army. Each member of the Bad Batch has a unique skill and together they make an exceptional group of mercenaries cum soldiers. Fans of The Clone Wars show are highly anticipating the release of the upcoming sci-fi animated show.

Senior Vice President of Content at Disney Plus recently gave a statement, where he revealed that they are overjoyed by the global response to their series and stated that it was their honour to give the fans the final chapter of Clone Wars. Chu further added that the Clone Wars has been concluded but their partnership with Lucasfilm Animation and their “groundbreaking storytellers and artist” has only begun.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are also highly anticipating and looking forward to hearing news about The Mandalorian season 2. The baby Yoda has worked wonders for the franchise and has brought a refreshing touch to the storyline. Nothing has been made official about the release date of the show but it is being said that the season 2 will be released in 2021.

