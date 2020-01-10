John Cena Opens Up On WWE Future And End Of His 15 Year-long PPV Streak In 2019

John Cena recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming movie Disney's Dolittle. While talking to the famous night show host, Cena talked about his WWE career and his love for wrestling. Since the start of his career, Cena made sure that he appears in at least one PPV in a year. But last year, his 15-year-old WWE streak broke as he was not able to appear in any WWE PPV in 2019. When talking about his record coming to an end, Cena said that he doesn’t want to stick in WWE just because he feels greedy.

“This is the first time in 15 years, or maybe more, that I haven’t been on a WWE pay-per-view in a calendar year. So this is the first big transition. I’ve officially moved elsewhere. I’m not a regular player.” Said John Cena.

Talking about WWE, John Cena said that WWE is still in his heart and everyone from the company is like his family. He said that he helps everyone who asks for it and does his best to teach and mentor the new superstars. Cena said that he has given everything to the company and he will always be a WWE superstar. He added that he is currently doing what he loves and hopes that he will be remembered for his WWE career.

“WWE is still my heart. I’m still part of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor when I can. But man, I’m 42.”

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January 2019. In his last match, Cena was a part of a fatal 4-way match for becoming the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised him for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned to the special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion' where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

