WWE: Carmella Opens Up About Alleged Relationship With John Cena On New WWE Show

WWE fans have always debated about Carmella and John Cena being in a relationship. However, the relationship could be justified since Cena and Nikka Bella were one of the most celebrated couples of WWE before splitting up in 2018. Well, the failed relationship had nothing to do with Carmella as the WWE Diva recently revealed the truth behind her alleged link-up with the 16- time WWE Champion.

Also Read | Paige's Mother Clarifies That The Former NXT Champion Will Not Return To WWE As A Wrestler

Carmella reveals the truth behind her relationship with John Cena

Carmella recently appeared on the premiere of WWE “If It’s On the Internet” where she went on to reveal a lot of insights to her WWE career. “If It’s On the Internet” is a new initiative from WWE, where superstars would open up about the rumours surrounding them over the internet. Carmella opened up about hers as he delivered a very clear answer for her alleged link-up with John Cena.

According to Carmella, the rumours are absolutely false and fans just made up the rumours because both Cena and Carmella hail from Tampa. In reality though, Carmella claims to barely know Cena. When asked about it, the WWE diva said: “That is so far from the truth. I barely know John Cena. Because we both live in Tampa, people thought that we were dating? Yea, that’s completely fabricated.” Take a look at Carmella's interaction with the WWE Universe:

Also Read | Triple H Comments On CM Punk And AJ Lee's Rumoured WWE Return

WWE: John Cena girlfriend rumours

According to various verified reports, WWE Superstar John Cena is currently in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh. She is not someone from the glittery wrestling universe. However, she is a successful product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company. Shariatzadeh stays in Vancouver and she takes a lot of pride in working with the video surveillance industry. According to her, their products help people in keeping their assets safe for people and that’s her little contribution to the world.

Also Read | Liv Morgan Abruptly Ends WWE Interview After 60 Seconds By Putting The Phone Down

Also Read | WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor Challenges Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee Wins

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of Carmella and WWE.com)