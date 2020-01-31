Union Budget
Union Budget
John Cena Turns Mentor, Jimmy Fallon 'hates Exercise' & More Details Of New Super Bowl Ad

Hollywood News

John Cena and Jimmy Fallon were recently seen featured in a Super Bowl Commercial and people have been saying that "it is the best commercial ever made."

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
john cena

The Super Bowl is an annual championship game of the National Football League that is played between mid-January and early February. The Super Bowl is known for its array of commercials and Super Bowl ads would soon be taking over the internet. While it is hard to capture the attention of the audience if the product one is advertising about is not as exciting as it may sound, Jimmy Fallon’s ad has taken over the internet by storm.

Jimmy Fallon and John Cena's Super Bowl Ad as "the Best Commercial Ever Made"

In fact, people have been calling Jimmy Fallon and John Cena's Super Bowl Ad as "the best commercial ever made". If there is anything that one can take from Jimmy Fallon, it is that he is game for anything, even if it means to keep trying to keep up with fitness icon John Cena in about five different sports. Jimmy Fallon was recently seen in the Super Bowl ad for Michelob Ultra.

The ad starts with a one-on-one weight training session between Jimmy and John in which Jimmy fails miserably. While John Cena is being tough on him, Jimmy is seen saying, "Working out sucks". Next Jimmy tries his hand at different sports. Initially, Jimmy is seen falling over, complaining, hating the game but gradually getting comfortable with the idea of working out. Through different game scenes, he eventually lands on a football field where he manages to make a legitimate sack. Next, John Cena appreciates him and they both are seen chilling at a bar, endorsing the beer brand whose tag line reads, "It's only worth it if you enjoy it."

Fan reactions to this Super Bowl ad 

Watch the commercial here:

Jimmy Fallon took to his Instagram account to post his Super Bowl ad featuring John Cena:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Celebrities featured in the Supr Bowl ad 

Other than wrestler John Cena, The Roots (band) was seen coming in and cheering for Jimmy Fallon. Along with them, Olympian Usain Bolt and the golf professional Brooks Koepka was also seen in the ad. A cameo was given by the volleyball stars Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
