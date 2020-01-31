John Cena Turns Mentor, Jimmy Fallon 'hates Exercise' & More Details Of New Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl is an annual championship game of the National Football League that is played between mid-January and early February. The Super Bowl is known for its array of commercials and Super Bowl ads would soon be taking over the internet. While it is hard to capture the attention of the audience if the product one is advertising about is not as exciting as it may sound, Jimmy Fallon’s ad has taken over the internet by storm.

Read | Bloomberg Unveils Super Bowl Ad Focused On Gun Violence

Jimmy Fallon and John Cena's Super Bowl Ad as "the Best Commercial Ever Made"

In fact, people have been calling Jimmy Fallon and John Cena's Super Bowl Ad as "the best commercial ever made". If there is anything that one can take from Jimmy Fallon, it is that he is game for anything, even if it means to keep trying to keep up with fitness icon John Cena in about five different sports. Jimmy Fallon was recently seen in the Super Bowl ad for Michelob Ultra.

Read | John Cena Feels Secure About 'Suicide Squad 2' Because Of Director James Gunn

The ad starts with a one-on-one weight training session between Jimmy and John in which Jimmy fails miserably. While John Cena is being tough on him, Jimmy is seen saying, "Working out sucks". Next Jimmy tries his hand at different sports. Initially, Jimmy is seen falling over, complaining, hating the game but gradually getting comfortable with the idea of working out. Through different game scenes, he eventually lands on a football field where he manages to make a legitimate sack. Next, John Cena appreciates him and they both are seen chilling at a bar, endorsing the beer brand whose tag line reads, "It's only worth it if you enjoy it."

Fan reactions to this Super Bowl ad

Outstanding Commercial!! ... and I’m with Jimmy... exercise Sucks!! — Marianne (@_marianne_39) January 28, 2020

Read | John Cena To Triple H, Superstars Who Entered At No. 30 And Won The Royal Rumble

This is the best commercial ever made!!!🙂😂😂😂 — Alicia Benner (@aliciab2103) January 28, 2020

Watch the commercial here:

Jimmy Fallon took to his Instagram account to post his Super Bowl ad featuring John Cena:

Read | John Cena Set To Get Special ‘The Doctor Of Thuganomics’ Funko Pop Vinyl

Celebrities featured in the Supr Bowl ad

Other than wrestler John Cena, The Roots (band) was seen coming in and cheering for Jimmy Fallon. Along with them, Olympian Usain Bolt and the golf professional Brooks Koepka was also seen in the ad. A cameo was given by the volleyball stars Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

Read | John Cena Says He Is Grateful To The Rock For His Hollywood Career

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.