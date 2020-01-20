John Cena Says He Is Grateful To The Rock For His Hollywood Career

John Cena is riding high on the success of his movie Dolittle. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Rami Malek and Kumail Nanjini. John Cena voiced Yoshi, a polar bear in the movie. During one of the promotional interviews, the former 16-time World Champion thanked Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for paving the way for WWE Superstars in Hollywood.

John Cena said that more opportunities are coming to WWE stars transitioning to Hollywood. He said that that is all due to The Rock’s work in the film industry. John Cena said that The Rock made it acceptable for WWE wrestlers to be characters that are different from their wrestling persona.

Explaining himself, John Cena said that traditionally, WWE wrestlers only got opportunities in Hollywood where they had to be an extension of their in-ring persona. He added that Dwayne Johnson broke this tradition and did it in such a grand manner that Hollywood had no option but notice him.

WWE superstars of the past had to face the reality of being typecasted when it came to Hollywood opportunities. John Cena said that Dwayne Johnson had smoothened the way for the next generation of wrestlers in Hollywood.

John Cena’s praise of Johnson is not an exaggeration. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most successful WWE wrestlers who also made a big name for himself in Hollywood. Now, John Cena is also making a name for himself in Hollywood. The champion already has been cast in films like Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

