The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

John Cena Says He Is Grateful To The Rock For His Hollywood Career

WWE News

During one of the promotional interviews, the former 16-time World Champion thanked Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for paving the way for WWE stars in Hollywood.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Cena

John Cena is riding high on the success of his movie Dolittle. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Rami Malek and Kumail Nanjini. John Cena voiced Yoshi, a polar bear in the movie. During one of the promotional interviews, the former 16-time World Champion thanked Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for paving the way for WWE Superstars in Hollywood.

Also Read | Rocky Johnson: Watch A Young Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cheer For His Dad From Ringside

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Rocky Johnson; Wrestling Community Mourns

John Cena said that more opportunities are coming to WWE stars transitioning to Hollywood. He said that that is all due to The Rock’s work in the film industry. John Cena said that The Rock made it acceptable for WWE wrestlers to be characters that are different from their wrestling persona. 

Explaining himself, John Cena said that traditionally, WWE wrestlers only got opportunities in Hollywood where they had to be an extension of their in-ring persona. He added that Dwayne Johnson broke this tradition and did it in such a grand manner that Hollywood had no option but notice him.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Tribute To His Father Rocky Johnson Will Surely Leave You In Tears, Watch

Also Read | Kane Impersonates WWE Legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan And Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE superstars of the past had to face the reality of being typecasted when it came to Hollywood opportunities. John Cena said that Dwayne Johnson had smoothened the way for the next generation of wrestlers in Hollywood.

John Cena’s praise of Johnson is not an exaggeration. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most successful WWE wrestlers who also made a big name for himself in Hollywood. Now, John Cena is also making a name for himself in Hollywood. The champion already has been cast in films like Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad

Watch The Rock and John Cena together on WWE

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
KAPIL SIBAL CLARIFIES ON CAA
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION