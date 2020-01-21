John Cena Feels Secure About 'Suicide Squad 2' Because Of Director James Gunn

WWE wrestler John Cena has made his way into Hollywood. He is currently busy with the shooting for James Gun's upcoming film superhero fantasy film, The Suicide Squad 2. John Cena spoke to a news publishing house and stated that he was extremely impressed by Gunn's vision and storytelling techniques. Read more to know about what exactly did John Cena had to say about his upcoming, Suicide Squad 2.

Also Read | Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

Also Read | James Harden Makes NBA History For All The Wrong Reasons; Misses 16 Three-pointers In Loss

John Cena's views on his upcoming Suicide Squad 2

John Cena said that the first ten pages of the script are exactly like a movie in itself. Cena feels that this project is particularly really, really special. Cena says that the guy steering the ship, James Gunn is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that they connect with other members of the crew. Cena also ended the conversation by saying that James Gunn is a writer and a developer and he has great vision. The franchise’s prequel, Suidice Squad certainly had a huge impact on the audience. It had certainly created their target audience with stars playing iconic characters like Will Smith as Death Stroke, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as Joker. The previous director, David Ayer created much excitement with the series of BTS photos he shared on social media.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron James As Only Players With Triple-double Against All Teams

Also Read | LeBron James Continues To Lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Ranks Above Irving And Walker

Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad

David Ayer shared some snaps from the production of DC’s villain eccentric, Suicide Squad, In his recent Instagram story, the filmmaker uploaded a behind-the-scenes snap of Leto's Joker which might just be the creepiest Joker look till now. In the picture, the Joker is featured with a smile that shows his silver teeth, but it might just be the maniacal, open-mouthed grin that is giving it its traumatic impact. In this film, the character of Joker is played by Jared Leto who will not be returning to the big screen to participate in DC Extended Universe's Birds of Prey or The Suicide Squad part 2.

Also Read | James Harden Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend And Her Name Is Gail Golden; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.