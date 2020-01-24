The Debate
John Cena To Triple H, Superstars Who Entered At No. 30 And Won The Royal Rumble

WWE News

Some wrestlers have entered at the No. 30 position and won the Royal Rumble match. Such entrants have a huge advantage as most stars have been eliminated.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Royal Rumble

A Royal Rumble match is all about time. A wrestler who enters at the first spot has very little chance to win because, by the end, the wrestler gets worn out. However, the wrestlers who enter last in the match have the highest chance to win. That’s why the No. 30 has produced many winners in WWE history. Here are some of them.

Also Read l Vince McMahon and WWE officials change WWE policy after AEW Dynamite signs extension deal

Some wrestlers who won the Royal Rumble match after entering at No. 30

John Cena: Royal Rumble 2008

In 2008, fans didn’t expect to see John Cena in the Men’s Royal Rumble match as the superstar was out of the company for months. John Cena got a pectoral tear while fighting Triple H in 2007. The doctors said that he will be out for months. However, John Cena entered the 2008 Royal Rumble match at the last spot (No. 30) and shocked the Madison Square Garden crowd. John Cena eliminated many superstars before throwing Triple H out of the ring and securing the victory.

Also Read l Becky Lynch reveals her wish to force Ronda Rousey to tap out at WWE WrestleMania

The Undertaker: Royal Rumble 2007

The Phenom dominates this spot. The Undertaker has entered the match at the 30th spot on three different occasions and he displayed incredible skills every time. The first time he entered as the No. 30 entrant was in 1997 where he eliminated many superstars including Stone Cold Steve Austin. The second time he entered (in 2003) as the No. 30 entrant, he again dominated and finished second only to Brock Lesnar. However, in 2007, The Undertaker was more experienced. Within a few minutes of his arrival, he single-handedly eliminated The Great Khali and MVP. In the end, he eliminated Shawn Michaels to win the match.

Also Read l Keith Lee bags North American Championship on WWE NXT; Twitter reacts to new champion

Triple H: Royal Rumble 2016

This Royal Rumble was special as the winner of the 2016 Royal Rumble match was going to become the new WWE Champion. No one knew about Triple H’s participation in the match because everyone thought that The Game had left wrestling. When the No. 30th entrant was introduced, fans were shocked to see The Cerebral Assassin dominating the match once again. Triple H eliminated many and went on to throw Dean Ambrose out of the ring to win the match. He became the new WWE Champion and went on to headline WrestleMania.

Also Read l Daniel Bryan to wear WWE merchandise t-shirts made out of recycled materials

Published:
COMMENT
