John Constantine To Star In Upcoming HBO Max Series: Reports

John Constantine has been described as a DC character unlike any other, due to its detective noir and gothic influences. As per many reports online, the iconic character, which was played by Matt Ryan on the short-lived NBC series Constantine, will be recast for the upcoming HBO Max series that is being reportedly being developed by J.J. Abrams and the officials at HBO Max. A report on Screenrant suggests that the upcoming iteration of DC’s Hellblazer will be a younger version of the character and reportedly will be played by an actor of colour. The report in question also stated that the relevant production companies are looking for an actor like The Sound Of Metal star Riz Ahmed to fill in the shoes.

About John Constantine:

DC’s Hellblazer was first introduced to the readers in the year 1985. In the comics, the character can be seen dealing with issues related to alcohol consumption and personal demons while he goes about his job of solving crimes of both standard and occult nature. Two years later, the character got his very own show that went by the name of Constantine. The short-lived television series was, for the longest time, the only live-action iteration of the occult detective, until Keanu Reeves chose to step into the shoes of the substance-abusing detective for Francis Lawrence's 2005 film. The feature presentation went on to become a moderate success. Reportedly, there were plans of initiating a film series, the first part of which was the Keanu Reeves-starrer, but those plans never really materialized.

Constantine's return to television:

A decade later, Matt Ryan took the mantle from the John Wick star and played the iconic yet unusual DC character in the NBC series Constantine. After a year of consecutive episodes featuring Contanstantine and his literal and figurative demons, the series went off air, but Constantine lived on to appear in DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. For a few years, nothing in connection to the character had been revealed, until one day, the rumour mills caught a whiff of a supposed Constantine film which was being developed by J.J Abrams for Warner Bros.

