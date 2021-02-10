Keanu Reeves Taking A Break From Riding, Gets Chatty With Fans While Hanging Out In Malibu

Keanu Reeves was spotted chilling while talking with some fans on Tuesday afternoon, February 9 in Malibu, California. The 56-year-old John Wick actor was seen chatting with fellow admirers in between his ride on his motorcycle in the coastal neighbourhood. Keanu is an avid motorcycle rider and was also spotted on a bike ride late last month. The actor was seen flipping at the photographers, before hitting the road again.

#KeanuReeves was seen on a motorcycle (February 9) in Malibu. He talked to some lucky fans, but from the photos he didn't like the presence of the photographers! He was so relaxed with the fans ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/krmaOw6DS4 — Clementine Dak Johnson (@Led_dak_johnson) February 10, 2021

Keanu Reeves' spotted on Arch motorbike

Reeves was spotted with his Arch motorbike, wearing a thick brown riding jacket with padded ridges along the elbows. He also had blue jeans and brown boots while sporting a trimmed beard as he stopped and chatted with fans. The Matrix star completed his look with a black backpack strapped to his back as he rode off on his blue Arch Motorcycle. The actor is frequently seen riding around town on one of his Arch Motorcycles, the company he co-founded with Gard Hollinger, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Keanu‘s appearance comes just after news that his comic book series, Boom Studios' BRZRKR, was delayed again. BRZRKR follows the adventures of a mysterious immortal mercenary who undertakes black ops for the government. Keanu, who co-wrote the comic series with Matt Kindt, served as the visual inspiration for the mercenary known only as B. According to Comicbook.com, the series has sold over 600,000 copies since its release last October

The BOOM! Studios comic BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney has sold over 600k copies! https://t.co/QAVa684YKT pic.twitter.com/uge65Y8v4p — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 5, 2021

Keanu Reeves' movie updates

The Speed actor has also been keeping busy with a number of projects on the big screen, including the highly-anticipated The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski. Reeves returns as Neo in the third sequel alongside Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity and Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe. They will be joined by a slew of new cast members, including Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. No plot details have been released thus, far for the sequel, which is set for release on December 22, 2021.

Reeves has also featured in the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 which was released in November 2020. He is also slated to return for two more John Wick sequels, as well as a sequel to Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020). The actor is also attached to star in Rain, playing assassin John Rain, who makes people look like they died from natural causes.

