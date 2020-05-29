'Tenet' Is An "in-law" Of 'Inception', Says John David Washington As He Connects The Films

Tenet is a much-anticipated upcoming film helmed by Christopher Nolan. The concept of the movie has been a mystery. There are several theories suggesting it as a sequel to Nolan’s Inception (2010), which has been denied by the makers. However, Tenet’s lead actor, John David Washington reveals a connection between the two movies. Read to know more.

Tenet’s connection with Inception

In an interview with an online portal, John David Washington was asked if Inception has any link to his forthcoming film Tenet. Choosing his words wisely, he said that Tenet is an “in-law” to Inception, they are related by marriage. They get together for thanksgiving, family barbecues, like that kind of thing. He added other than that, one lives in Europe, the other one lives in Compton and laughed off.

John David Washington disclosed how filming Tenet was a toll to his body. He said that there were some times he could not get up of bed. Even after shooting the films for a couple of weeks, he was worried and concerned that he was not going to be able to finish the movie. The actor stated that he did not want to tell this to anybody because he was like, “oh, I will die for this” and noted that this film deserves it. John added that even if he would have broken some of his body parts, he was not going to say it to anybody until the movie gets done.

Although John David Washington did not reveal details about Tenet connection to Inception theory, he did talk about Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight fan theory which suggests that Heath Ledger’s Joker is the hero of the film. He said that the theory is twisted and called the Joker being a hero “disgusting.” The actor added that the Joker says he is an agent of chaos. This guy wants to see the world burn. He questioned what is heroic about that? John stated that the clown prince of crime had issues and so did Batman. They both need to talk to somebody.

Tenet also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It is said to show a secret agent in tasked with preventing World War III. The latest trailer mentioned that there is “time invasion” in the movie. Tenet is currently scheduled to release on July 17, 2020. However, it might change following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, depending on the number of theatres being opened in July in the United States of America.

